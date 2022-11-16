Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALPHABETICALLY FIRST
Name the first alphabetically in the given group. (e.g., The days of the week. Answer: Friday.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The months of the year.
2. The numbers from 1 to 100.
3. The planets in the solar system.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Signs of the zodiac.
5. States of America.
6. Continents.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Santa’s reindeer.
8. Countries.
9. Books of the Bible.
ANSWERS: 1. April. 2. Eight. 3. Earth. 4. Aquarius. 5. Alabama. 6. Africa. 7. Blitzen. 8. Afghanistan. 9. Acts.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
