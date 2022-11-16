Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALPHABETICALLY FIRST

Name the first alphabetically in the given group. (e.g., The days of the week. Answer: Friday.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The months of the year.

Answer________

2. The numbers from 1 to 100.

Answer________

3. The planets in the solar system.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Signs of the zodiac.

Answer________

5. States of America.

Answer________

6. Continents.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Santa’s reindeer.

Answer________

8. Countries.

Answer________

9. Books of the Bible.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. April. 2. Eight. 3. Earth. 4. Aquarius. 5. Alabama. 6. Africa. 7. Blitzen. 8. Afghanistan. 9. Acts.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

