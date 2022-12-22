ACROSS

1 De Palma or Dennehy

6 Seedlike body

11 Lubricated

16 Goatee

21 Get firmly stuck

22 Failed Ford

23 Desire

24 Proprietor

25 Shoelace tag

26 Kind of triangle

28 Meaning

29 Signal

30 Concorde, e.g.

32 Notorious emperor

33 John Quincy __

35 "__ a boy!"

36 Gutter edge, British style

38 "Been there, done __"

41 Bites

43 Peeper

44 Hardy girl

45 Sunday-work statute (2 wds.)

48 Tricked

50 Honest __

52 Lynx

55 Nobleman

57 Was witness to

58 100-eyed giant

62 Fuss

63 Remain

65 Wild ox

67 Fabric with ribs

69 Despot

70 __ Grande

71 Half-score

72 Univ. in Cambridge

74 Part

76 Commedia dell'__

77 Tom Hanks role, Forrest __

79 Fishing pole

81 Inn

83 Kids

85 Tell a tale

86 Abrasive mineral

88 Synthetic fabric

90 __ Alamos

92 More dirty

94 Wild disturbance

96 Long, long time

97 Director's cry

99 Sir Guinness

100 Technical drawing

103 Marry

105 Chocolate substitute

107 Phi Beta __

110 Samovar

111 Love, personified

113 Kind of recall

115 "Go, team!"

117 Capture

118 Venetian magistrate

120 Sullen

122 Grease or Gatling

123 Best __ and tucker

125 Curvy letter

126 Vim

128 Unruly crowd

130 Early jazz

132 Tempo

133 That ship

134 Wetlands plant

135 Abbr. in timetables

137 Stem joint

139 Dorothy's home

141 Part of Can.

143 Snoops

145 __ non grata

147 Lose feathers

150 "Little Women" name

152 Applaud

154 Secondary rail line

155 Gone by

159 Cry of discovery

160 Rods for roasting

162 Opera solo

164 Cereal plant

166 Expire

167 Proportion

169 Sack of a kind (2 wds.)

173 Oak-to-be

175 Summit

176 Shoe parts

177 Grayish brown

178 Judges wear them

179 Injures

180 Agassi of tennis

181 Having a weapon

182 Scandinavian

DOWN

1 Ebon

2 Scalawag

3 Indolent fellow

4 Time

5 Earns as profit

6 Boil

7 ASAP

8 Sch. in Columbus

9 Means of control

10 Barkin or Ripley

11 Marine animal

12 Wrath

13 Pasternak girl

14 Avoided

15 Put off

16 Office VIP

17 Sheep

18 "__ Get Your Gun"

19 Sleeps

20 Gown

27 Like a desert

31 Speak with difficulty

34 __ culpa

37 English network (Abbr.)

39 Confederate

40 Concept in Chinese philosophy

42 Practice boxing

44 __ firma

46 Endure

47 Twisted

49 Jug

51 Horse's color

52 Flat-bottomed boat

53 Loathing

54 Backfired

56 "Bourne" franchise actor

59 Kitchen gadget (2 wds.)

60 Loosen

61 Direct

64 Soon

66 Tool set

68 Kind of shot or luck

69 Four (Prefix)

73 __ aviv

75 Ship's record

78 Prudish one

80 Tint

81 French artist

82 Not widespread

84 Luxurious fabric

87 Time past

89 Ignoble

91 Big __, California

93 Edible portion

95 Not punctual

98 Rocky hill

100 Guys

101 Perfume ingredient

102 Bovine sound

104 Puppy

105 Church dogma

106 Ali __

108 High-ranking Turk

109 Church areas

112 Total

114 Vat

116 Hardwood tree

119 Rye fungus

121 Bellow

124 Noggin

127 Mil. rank

129 __ -a-brac

131 Daddy

132 Wrongdoer, for short

136 Backslide

138 __ Moines

140 Surface texture

142 Spigot

143 Constrictor

144 Rani's garment

146 Billowed

147 Music by Sousa

148 Scarlett of Tara

149 Afterward

151 __ brevis

153 Ship of 1492

156 Sun-dried brick

157 Fathered

158 Taut

160 Drunken ones

161 Auctioneer's cry

163 Culture medium

165 Pinnae

168 Belief system

170 __ capita

171 Vagrant

172 Simian

174 Intimidate

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you