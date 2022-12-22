ACROSS
1 De Palma or Dennehy
6 Seedlike body
11 Lubricated
16 Goatee
21 Get firmly stuck
22 Failed Ford
23 Desire
24 Proprietor
25 Shoelace tag
26 Kind of triangle
28 Meaning
29 Signal
30 Concorde, e.g.
32 Notorious emperor
33 John Quincy __
35 "__ a boy!"
36 Gutter edge, British style
38 "Been there, done __"
41 Bites
43 Peeper
44 Hardy girl
45 Sunday-work statute (2 wds.)
48 Tricked
50 Honest __
52 Lynx
55 Nobleman
57 Was witness to
58 100-eyed giant
62 Fuss
63 Remain
65 Wild ox
67 Fabric with ribs
69 Despot
70 __ Grande
71 Half-score
72 Univ. in Cambridge
74 Part
76 Commedia dell'__
77 Tom Hanks role, Forrest __
79 Fishing pole
81 Inn
83 Kids
85 Tell a tale
86 Abrasive mineral
88 Synthetic fabric
90 __ Alamos
92 More dirty
94 Wild disturbance
96 Long, long time
97 Director's cry
99 Sir Guinness
100 Technical drawing
103 Marry
105 Chocolate substitute
107 Phi Beta __
110 Samovar
111 Love, personified
113 Kind of recall
115 "Go, team!"
117 Capture
118 Venetian magistrate
120 Sullen
122 Grease or Gatling
123 Best __ and tucker
125 Curvy letter
126 Vim
128 Unruly crowd
130 Early jazz
132 Tempo
133 That ship
134 Wetlands plant
135 Abbr. in timetables
137 Stem joint
139 Dorothy's home
141 Part of Can.
143 Snoops
145 __ non grata
147 Lose feathers
150 "Little Women" name
152 Applaud
154 Secondary rail line
155 Gone by
159 Cry of discovery
160 Rods for roasting
162 Opera solo
164 Cereal plant
166 Expire
167 Proportion
169 Sack of a kind (2 wds.)
173 Oak-to-be
175 Summit
176 Shoe parts
177 Grayish brown
178 Judges wear them
179 Injures
180 Agassi of tennis
181 Having a weapon
182 Scandinavian
DOWN
1 Ebon
2 Scalawag
3 Indolent fellow
4 Time
5 Earns as profit
6 Boil
7 ASAP
8 Sch. in Columbus
9 Means of control
10 Barkin or Ripley
11 Marine animal
12 Wrath
13 Pasternak girl
14 Avoided
15 Put off
16 Office VIP
17 Sheep
18 "__ Get Your Gun"
19 Sleeps
20 Gown
27 Like a desert
31 Speak with difficulty
34 __ culpa
37 English network (Abbr.)
39 Confederate
40 Concept in Chinese philosophy
42 Practice boxing
44 __ firma
46 Endure
47 Twisted
49 Jug
51 Horse's color
52 Flat-bottomed boat
53 Loathing
54 Backfired
56 "Bourne" franchise actor
59 Kitchen gadget (2 wds.)
60 Loosen
61 Direct
64 Soon
66 Tool set
68 Kind of shot or luck
69 Four (Prefix)
73 __ aviv
75 Ship's record
78 Prudish one
80 Tint
81 French artist
82 Not widespread
84 Luxurious fabric
87 Time past
89 Ignoble
91 Big __, California
93 Edible portion
95 Not punctual
98 Rocky hill
100 Guys
101 Perfume ingredient
102 Bovine sound
104 Puppy
105 Church dogma
106 Ali __
108 High-ranking Turk
109 Church areas
112 Total
114 Vat
116 Hardwood tree
119 Rye fungus
121 Bellow
124 Noggin
127 Mil. rank
129 __ -a-brac
131 Daddy
132 Wrongdoer, for short
136 Backslide
138 __ Moines
140 Surface texture
142 Spigot
143 Constrictor
144 Rani's garment
146 Billowed
147 Music by Sousa
148 Scarlett of Tara
149 Afterward
151 __ brevis
153 Ship of 1492
156 Sun-dried brick
157 Fathered
158 Taut
160 Drunken ones
161 Auctioneer's cry
163 Culture medium
165 Pinnae
168 Belief system
170 __ capita
171 Vagrant
172 Simian
174 Intimidate
