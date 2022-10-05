ACROSS
1 Accept as one's own
6 Respond
11 Helot
16 French or melba
21 Batali or Puzo
22 Nimble
23 Kind of printer
24 Avid
25 Snooped
26 Abridge
28 Long-legged bird
29 Zodiac sign
30 Not quite right
32 Whip
33 Kind of setter
35 Safe-travel org.
36 Best or Ferber
38 "Woe is me!"
41 Aquatic plant
43 Long fish
44 Sowing need
45 Informed officially
48 Removed
50 Blab
52 Spill the beans
55 Hadron's home
57 Confer knighthood on
58 Snake
62 Cask
63 Sound of contentment
65 Hair goo
67 Swab
69 In abundance
70 Hard wood
71 Stab
72 Speck
74 Place on the French Riviera
76 Old Italian money
77 Liana
79 Have a bite
81 Hemmed and __
83 Pain
85 Show assent
86 Run off with another
88 Of warships
90 Short sleep
92 Duck, turkey, etc.
94 Time __ tell
96 Deity
97 Craze
99 Medicinal plant
100 Cowardly fellow
103 Delicate trap
105 Subsequently
107 Candy
110 Tried for office
111 Uttered
113 Nonsensical
115 Dry, said of wine
117 Mountain lake
118 Ship in Greek myth
120 Dross
122 Winged creature
123 Chum
125 No longer working (Abbr.)
126 Wood strip
128 Shadowy
130 Squirt or staple
132 Bubbly drink
133 Sedan
134 According to __
135 Once 'round a track
137 Retread
139 Powerful
141 Female sheep
143 Play the coquette
145 Colonnade
147 Pole on a ship
150 Totality
152 Lane of "Superman"
154 Soft feathers
155 Smudge
159 Tin
160 Complain
162 Variety of cheese
164 In the past
166 Application
167 Beethoven's "Fur __"
169 Fear
173 Nouveau __
175 Bird habitations
176 Doctrine
177 Trendy language
178 Having land
179 Handle
180 "Golden Boy" playwright
181 Clues
182 Distrustful
DOWN
1 Fairly large
2 Challenged
3 Celestial hunter
4 Cap-a- __
5 Fuss (Hyph.)
6 Fundraising event
7 The "I"
8 Ventilate
9 Musical symbol
10 Inventor Nikola __
11 Plugged away
12 Roman god
13 __ Spumante
14 Turned sharply
15 One of the Muppets
16 Computer repair pro
17 Scull
18 Quartz variety
19 Meaning
20 Tire surface
27 Retain
31 Flop
34 Cunning
37 Honest __
39 At a distance
40 Harden
42 An astringent
44 Art
46 Engrossed
47 Kind of collar
49 Black
51 Gardner of old movies
52 Potbellied item
53 Game bird
54 Without awareness
56 Prize of a kind
59 Ogee (2 wds.)
60 Mistake
61 __, willing and able
64 Reynolds or Gosling
66 Moo
68 Spot on a card
69 Capital of Liguria
73 Toe tally
75 Beret
78 Classic story
80 Schoolyard game
81 The underworld
82 Wacky
84 Wide chasm
87 Wapiti
89 Promise
91 Butter serving
93 Boor
95 "To say the __!"
98 __ Moines
100 Collision
101 A Marx brother
102 Nothing
104 Best __ and tucker
105 Indigenous Alaskan
106 Nonpayment result, for short
108 Outstanding
109 Way in
112 Papa
114 Table part
116 Tending to soothe
119 Cargo vessel
121 Fish organ
124 Secular
127 Modern
129 Postal system
131 Bit
132 Mackerel
136 Bottom-line concern
138 Pole
140 Sailor
142 Cup handle
143 Burned brightly
144 Fastened
146 Nasal sounds
147 Bouquet
148 More wan
149 Cordial flavoring
151 Game of chance
153 Cache
156 Money
157 Worker in a theater
158 Tall and thin
160 Adventure tale
161 Hawaiian goose
163 Legendary king
165 Spoken
168 Depot (Abbr.)
170 Favorite
171 Fleming or McKellen
172 Canadian prov.
174 Frost
