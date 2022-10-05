ACROSS

1 Accept as one's own

6 Respond

11 Helot

16 French or melba

21 Batali or Puzo

22 Nimble

23 Kind of printer

24 Avid

25 Snooped

26 Abridge

28 Long-legged bird

29 Zodiac sign

30 Not quite right

32 Whip

33 Kind of setter

35 Safe-travel org.

36 Best or Ferber

38 "Woe is me!"

41 Aquatic plant

43 Long fish

44 Sowing need

45 Informed officially

48 Removed

50 Blab

52 Spill the beans

55 Hadron's home

57 Confer knighthood on

58 Snake

62 Cask

63 Sound of contentment

65 Hair goo

67 Swab

69 In abundance

70 Hard wood

71 Stab

72 Speck

74 Place on the French Riviera

76 Old Italian money

77 Liana

79 Have a bite

81 Hemmed and __

83 Pain

85 Show assent

86 Run off with another

88 Of warships

90 Short sleep

92 Duck, turkey, etc.

94 Time __ tell

96 Deity

97 Craze

99 Medicinal plant

100 Cowardly fellow

103 Delicate trap

105 Subsequently

107 Candy

110 Tried for office

111 Uttered

113 Nonsensical

115 Dry, said of wine

117 Mountain lake

118 Ship in Greek myth

120 Dross

122 Winged creature

123 Chum

125 No longer working (Abbr.)

126 Wood strip

128 Shadowy

130 Squirt or staple

132 Bubbly drink

133 Sedan

134 According to __

135 Once 'round a track

137 Retread

139 Powerful

141 Female sheep

143 Play the coquette

145 Colonnade

147 Pole on a ship

150 Totality

152 Lane of "Superman"

154 Soft feathers

155 Smudge

159 Tin

160 Complain

162 Variety of cheese

164 In the past

166 Application

167 Beethoven's "Fur __"

169 Fear

173 Nouveau __

175 Bird habitations

176 Doctrine

177 Trendy language

178 Having land

179 Handle

180 "Golden Boy" playwright

181 Clues

182 Distrustful

DOWN

1 Fairly large

2 Challenged

3 Celestial hunter

4 Cap-a- __

5 Fuss (Hyph.)

6 Fundraising event

7 The "I"

8 Ventilate

9 Musical symbol

10 Inventor Nikola __

11 Plugged away

12 Roman god

13 __ Spumante

14 Turned sharply

15 One of the Muppets

16 Computer repair pro

17 Scull

18 Quartz variety

19 Meaning

20 Tire surface

27 Retain

31 Flop

34 Cunning

37 Honest __

39 At a distance

40 Harden

42 An astringent

44 Art

46 Engrossed

47 Kind of collar

49 Black

51 Gardner of old movies

52 Potbellied item

53 Game bird

54 Without awareness

56 Prize of a kind

59 Ogee (2 wds.)

60 Mistake

61 __, willing and able

64 Reynolds or Gosling

66 Moo

68 Spot on a card

69 Capital of Liguria

73 Toe tally

75 Beret

78 Classic story

80 Schoolyard game

81 The underworld

82 Wacky

84 Wide chasm

87 Wapiti

89 Promise

91 Butter serving

93 Boor

95 "To say the __!"

98 __ Moines

100 Collision

101 A Marx brother

102 Nothing

104 Best __ and tucker

105 Indigenous Alaskan

106 Nonpayment result, for short

108 Outstanding

109 Way in

112 Papa

114 Table part

116 Tending to soothe

119 Cargo vessel

121 Fish organ

124 Secular

127 Modern

129 Postal system

131 Bit

132 Mackerel

136 Bottom-line concern

138 Pole

140 Sailor

142 Cup handle

143 Burned brightly

144 Fastened

146 Nasal sounds

147 Bouquet

148 More wan

149 Cordial flavoring

151 Game of chance

153 Cache

156 Money

157 Worker in a theater

158 Tall and thin

160 Adventure tale

161 Hawaiian goose

163 Legendary king

165 Spoken

168 Depot (Abbr.)

170 Favorite

171 Fleming or McKellen

172 Canadian prov.

174 Frost

