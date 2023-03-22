Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS GENERALS AND COMMANDERS
(e.g., Commander in chief of America's Continental Army. Answer: George Washington.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He was victorious at the Battle of Trafalgar.
Answer________
2. He lost at the Battle of Waterloo.
Answer________
3. He founded Egypt's second-largest city.
Answer________
4. He led the Union Army to victory.
Answer________
5. He was defeated at the Battle of Gettysburg.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. He conquered the Aztec Empire.
Answer________
7. He led the Normandy Invasion.
Answer________
8. His nickname was "The Desert Fox."
Answer________
9. Known as "The Liberator," he freed countries from Spanish domination.
Answer________
10. He served in three wars: World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. This Spartan king led in the defense at Thermopylae.
Answer________
12. He was nicknamed "Old Blood and Guts."
Answer________
13. This Frankish king is considered "The father of Modern Europe."
Answer________
14. He was known as the "Scourge of God."
Answer________
15. His victory at the Battle of Hastings led to the Norman conquest of England.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Horatio Nelson. 2. Napoleon Bonaparte. 3. Alexander the Great (Alexandria). 4. Ulysses S. Grant. 5. Robert E. Lee. 6. Hernan Cortes. 7. Dwight D. Eisenhower. 8. Erwin Rommel. 9. Simon Bolivar. 10. Douglas MacArthur. 11. Leonidas. 12. George S. Patton. 13. Charlemagne. 14. Attila the Hun. 15. William the Conqueror.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
