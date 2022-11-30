Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., "Hope" is the state motto of _____. Answer: Rhode Island.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. For what is "Old Glory" a nickname?
Answer________
2. What was the name of Edgar Bergen's most famous dummy.
Answer________
3. This liner was sunk by a German U-boat on May 7, 1915.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Calling someone a "Benedict Arnold" is a way of calling him a _____.
Answer________
5. Who is the villain in "Uncle Tom's Cabin"?
Answer________
6. His real name was John Chapman. What was his nickname?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Where did Horace Greeley advise young men to go?
Answer________
8. Who did Bob Keeshan portray on a children's TV show?
Answer________
9. Who did Jill Tracy Jacobs marry in 1977?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The U.S. flag. 2. Charlie McCarthy. 3. Lusitania. 4. Traitor. 5. Simon Legree. 6. Johnny Appleseed. 7. West. (Go west, young man.) 8. Captain Kangaroo. 9. Joe Biden.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
