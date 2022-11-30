Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: AMERICANA

(e.g., "Hope" is the state motto of _____. Answer: Rhode Island.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. For what is "Old Glory" a nickname?

Answer________

2. What was the name of Edgar Bergen's most famous dummy.

Answer________

3. This liner was sunk by a German U-boat on May 7, 1915.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Calling someone a "Benedict Arnold" is a way of calling him a _____.

Answer________

5. Who is the villain in "Uncle Tom's Cabin"?

Answer________

6. His real name was John Chapman. What was his nickname?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Where did Horace Greeley advise young men to go?

Answer________

8. Who did Bob Keeshan portray on a children's TV show?

Answer________

9. Who did Jill Tracy Jacobs marry in 1977?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. The U.S. flag. 2. Charlie McCarthy. 3. Lusitania. 4. Traitor. 5. Simon Legree. 6. Johnny Appleseed. 7. West. (Go west, young man.) 8. Captain Kangaroo. 9. Joe Biden.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

