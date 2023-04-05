Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ORGANIZATIONS
(e.g., The Golden Gloves is an organization for what amateur sport? Answer: Boxing.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Originally, YMCA stood for what?
Answer________
2. This federation of motor clubs is commonly referred to as “Triple A.”
Answer________
3. The SPCA is an animal welfare organization. For what do the letters stand?
Answer________
4. What profession is associated with the American Bar Association?
Answer________
5. AIM was founded in 1968 to promote the rights of _____ Americans.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The JBS is an American anti-communist organization. For what do the letters stand?
Answer________
7. “DAR” stands for “Daughters of the ____.”
Answer________
8. This is the world’s largest and oldest high IQ society.
Answer________
9. For what do the letters “ACLU” stand?
Answer________
10. What organization was founded by Robert Baden-Powell?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. JA Worldwide is a nonprofit youth organization. For what does “JA” stand?
Answer________
12. The BHS was formerly known as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of _____ Singing in America.
Answer________
13. This organization for physicians and medical students is headquartered in Chicago.
Answer________
14. “NAACP” stands for the “National Association for the Advancement of _____.”
Answer________
15. What is the IMF?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Young Men’s Christian Association. 2. AAA (American Automobile Association). 3. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. 4. Lawyers (attorneys). 5. Native (American Indian Movement). 6. John Birch Society. 7. American Revolution. 8. Mensa. 9. American Civil Liberties Union. 10. Boy Scouts (Scout Movement). 11. Junior Achievement. 12. Barbershop Quartet. 13. AMA (American Medical Association). 14. Colored People. 15. International Monetary Fund.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
