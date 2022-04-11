ACROSS

1 Bench vise

6 Loud sound

10 Helper (Abbr.)

14 Long narrative poem

18 Stay

20 Nimbus

21 Burrowing

creature

22 Steam

24 Attribute

25 Rainbow goddess

26 Sign on a door

27 Type style

29 Ponder

30 __ eagle

32 Cup handle

34 Poke

36 Car for a VIP

37 Before

38 Ringlet

39 Copycat

41 Under the covers

43 Morning moisture

44 Stop

45 Extreme

47 Accessory

for 35-Down

49 __ lucida

52 Old Roman orator

53 The Bard's river

55 Interfere

59 Airborne

60 College lecturer

62 Particular

64 "Golden Girls" city

65 Boor

66 Farm machine

67 Linden or Ketchum

69 Knock

71 Stepped (on)

72 Swamp

73 Adjusted an

instrument

74 Jewel

75 Plant part

77 Had a snack

78 Dense

80 Japanese warrior of yore

82 Tenant

84 Home of soccer's Pharaohs

85 Bouquet

87 Country

88 Ebb and neap

89 Sculptor's tool

90 Tall tower

92 Was concerned

93 Sprinted

94 Chopped

96 Empty the inside of

97 Thin piece

99 Devilkin

102 Designer

__ Cassini

104 Mil. rank

105 Animal enclosure

106 Overcharge

107 Wound mark

108 __ __ evil

110 Lucy's ex

112 Come out

114 Layered rock

115 Leave high and dry

117 Rank

119 Burden of proof

120 In fact

121 Mountain lake

123 Breastbone

125 Valiant

126 Cigar residue

129 Singer __ Simone

131 "So long, amigo!"

132 Horse's foot

133 Army constabulary

136 Form of "John"

138 Touched

140 Beret

141 By __ or by crook

142 Painter __ Chagall

143 Family member

145 The Buckeye State

147 __ Khayyam

149 European

peninsula

151 Variety show

152 Poet __ Teasdale

153 Master

154 Not so hard

155 Repair

156 Wallop

157 Join draft animals

158 Disreputable

DOWN

1 Felony

2 Arboreal animal

3 Fairly large

4 Manhandle

5 Orchestra's place

6 Refrigerate

7 Fat

8 __ Pasha

9 God of the sea

10 Actress __ Ferrera

11 Boston Red __

12 Error

13 Aquarium fish

14 Obvious

15 Butter serving

16 Hyalite

17 Unbroken

19 Mammoth cloud of dust and gas

23 Hoarfrost

28 Bovine animal

31 Skill

33 French friend

35 Kimono sash

38 Open wagon

39 Alma __

40 Raise objections

42 Bit to drink

44 Weight

45 Hurried

46 Destiny

48 Leave unmentioned

49 Leg part

50 __ vera

51 Climber on Everest

52 Nat King __

54 Sea nymph

56 Of ambulance crew members

57 Overacts

58 Jockey

60 Cold and wet

61 The ones there

63 Chart

66 Arcadian

68 Talisman

70 Be involved

73 Worn out

74 Kind of sale

75 __ Luis Obispo

76 River in France

79 That man's

80 Favorite __

81 Rodent

83 Work in verse

84 Swiss house

85 Breakfast item

86 Performed

89 Traverse

91 Letter with

magical power

92 Imprison

95 Payment option (Abbr.)

97 Public meeting

98 Hauls

100 Shopping haven

101 Victim

103 Troublesome bug

105 Work by

Michelangelo

106 Group in biology

107 Food fish

109 __ __ even keel

111 Sib.

113 Real estate board game

114 The "I"

116 Went aimlessly

118 Old British soldier

120 Beginner

122 Compass letters

124 Estuary

125 Disapproving cry

126 Snake

127 Burn superficially

128 Seraglio

130 At __ __

132 Vast multitude

133 "Ave __"

134 Snooped

135 Frightening

137 Snow field

139 Spring event

141 "Hark!"

142 Interlock

144 Mother Superior

146 Nest-egg letters

148 Low

150 Bas-relief

