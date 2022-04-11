ACROSS
1 Bench vise
6 Loud sound
10 Helper (Abbr.)
14 Long narrative poem
18 Stay
20 Nimbus
21 Burrowing
creature
22 Steam
24 Attribute
25 Rainbow goddess
26 Sign on a door
27 Type style
29 Ponder
30 __ eagle
32 Cup handle
34 Poke
36 Car for a VIP
37 Before
38 Ringlet
39 Copycat
41 Under the covers
43 Morning moisture
44 Stop
45 Extreme
47 Accessory
for 35-Down
49 __ lucida
52 Old Roman orator
53 The Bard's river
55 Interfere
59 Airborne
60 College lecturer
62 Particular
64 "Golden Girls" city
65 Boor
66 Farm machine
67 Linden or Ketchum
69 Knock
71 Stepped (on)
72 Swamp
73 Adjusted an
instrument
74 Jewel
75 Plant part
77 Had a snack
78 Dense
80 Japanese warrior of yore
82 Tenant
84 Home of soccer's Pharaohs
85 Bouquet
87 Country
88 Ebb and neap
89 Sculptor's tool
90 Tall tower
92 Was concerned
93 Sprinted
94 Chopped
96 Empty the inside of
97 Thin piece
99 Devilkin
102 Designer
__ Cassini
104 Mil. rank
105 Animal enclosure
106 Overcharge
107 Wound mark
108 __ __ evil
110 Lucy's ex
112 Come out
114 Layered rock
115 Leave high and dry
117 Rank
119 Burden of proof
120 In fact
121 Mountain lake
123 Breastbone
125 Valiant
126 Cigar residue
129 Singer __ Simone
131 "So long, amigo!"
132 Horse's foot
133 Army constabulary
136 Form of "John"
138 Touched
140 Beret
141 By __ or by crook
142 Painter __ Chagall
143 Family member
145 The Buckeye State
147 __ Khayyam
149 European
peninsula
151 Variety show
152 Poet __ Teasdale
153 Master
154 Not so hard
155 Repair
156 Wallop
157 Join draft animals
158 Disreputable
DOWN
1 Felony
2 Arboreal animal
3 Fairly large
4 Manhandle
5 Orchestra's place
6 Refrigerate
7 Fat
8 __ Pasha
9 God of the sea
10 Actress __ Ferrera
11 Boston Red __
12 Error
13 Aquarium fish
14 Obvious
15 Butter serving
16 Hyalite
17 Unbroken
19 Mammoth cloud of dust and gas
23 Hoarfrost
28 Bovine animal
31 Skill
33 French friend
35 Kimono sash
38 Open wagon
39 Alma __
40 Raise objections
42 Bit to drink
44 Weight
45 Hurried
46 Destiny
48 Leave unmentioned
49 Leg part
50 __ vera
51 Climber on Everest
52 Nat King __
54 Sea nymph
56 Of ambulance crew members
57 Overacts
58 Jockey
60 Cold and wet
61 The ones there
63 Chart
66 Arcadian
68 Talisman
70 Be involved
73 Worn out
74 Kind of sale
75 __ Luis Obispo
76 River in France
79 That man's
80 Favorite __
81 Rodent
83 Work in verse
84 Swiss house
85 Breakfast item
86 Performed
89 Traverse
91 Letter with
magical power
92 Imprison
95 Payment option (Abbr.)
97 Public meeting
98 Hauls
100 Shopping haven
101 Victim
103 Troublesome bug
105 Work by
Michelangelo
106 Group in biology
107 Food fish
109 __ __ even keel
111 Sib.
113 Real estate board game
114 The "I"
116 Went aimlessly
118 Old British soldier
120 Beginner
122 Compass letters
124 Estuary
125 Disapproving cry
126 Snake
127 Burn superficially
128 Seraglio
130 At __ __
132 Vast multitude
133 "Ave __"
134 Snooped
135 Frightening
137 Snow field
139 Spring event
141 "Hark!"
142 Interlock
144 Mother Superior
146 Nest-egg letters
148 Low
150 Bas-relief
