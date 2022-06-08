Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SIT-IN
Each answer is a word that contains "sit" within it. (e.g., A guest. Answer: Visitor.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Not negative.
Answer________
2. A condition in which someone weighs too much.
Answer________
3. It killed the cat.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Something offered for consideration.
Answer________
5. Pause or hold back in uncertainty.
Answer________
6. An urgent need.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A place where people on holiday can pitch a tent.
Answer________
8. Something that someone buys or obtains.
Answer________
9. Enduring a very short time.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Positive. 2. Obesity. 3. Curiosity. 4. Proposition. 5. Hesitate. 6. Necessity. 7. Campsite. 8. Acquisition. 9. Transitory.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
