Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HOMOPHONES
Homophones sound alike but have a different meaning and are spelled differently. Complete the sentence with homophones. (e.g., They left ____ hats over ____ in the hall. Answer: Their, there.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He was the only ____ of the athletes who ____ a gold medal.
Answer________
2. It is not ___ that older passengers pay a lower ____.
Answer________
3. The wind ____ the kite high into the clear ____ sky.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. I can’t ___ to watch the injured ___ trying to get away.
Answer________
5. They paddled the canoe ____ through the narrow ____.
Answer________
6. The young ____ was able to cling to the ____ until he was rescued.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Of ____, no ____ language will be tolerated in the classroom.
Answer________
8. The television _____ was sponsored by a popular breakfast _____.
Answer________
9. For ____ he walked around in a ____ following his wife’s death.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. One, won. 2. Fair, fare. 3. Blew, blue. 4. Bare, bear. 5. Straight, strait. 6. Boy, buoy. 7. Course, coarse. 8. Serial, cereal. 9. Days, daze.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
