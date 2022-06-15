Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MEMORABLE TV CHARACTERS
Name the TV show in which the character appeared. (e.g., Walter White. Answer: “Breaking Bad.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Lucy Ricardo
Answer________
2. Archie Bunker
Answer________
3. Mary Richards
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Fonzie
Answer________
5. Sheldon Cooper
Answer________
6. Jessica Fletcher
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Sam Malone
Answer________
8. Rose Nylund
Answer________
9. Ralph Kramden
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “I Love Lucy.” 2. “All in the Family.” 3. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” 4. “Happy Days.” 5. “The Big Bang Theory” (“Young Sheldon”). 6. “Murder, She Wrote.” 7. “Cheers.” 8. “The Golden Girls” (“The Golden Palace”). 9. “The Honeymooners.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
