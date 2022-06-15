Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MEMORABLE TV CHARACTERS

Name the TV show in which the character appeared. (e.g., Walter White. Answer: “Breaking Bad.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Lucy Ricardo

2. Archie Bunker

3. Mary Richards

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Fonzie

5. Sheldon Cooper

6. Jessica Fletcher

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Sam Malone

8. Rose Nylund

9. Ralph Kramden

ANSWERS: 1. “I Love Lucy.” 2. “All in the Family.” 3. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” 4. “Happy Days.” 5. “The Big Bang Theory” (“Young Sheldon”). 6. “Murder, She Wrote.” 7. “Cheers.” 8. “The Golden Girls” (“The Golden Palace”). 9. “The Honeymooners.”

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

