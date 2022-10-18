Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CLOTHES
(e.g., These are used to keep moths away from clothing. Answer: Mothballs.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Loose-fitting, two-piece night clothes for sleeping.
Answer________
2. All the clothes belonging to you is your ____.
Answer________
3. A small room in a store where you can try on clothes.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Hard-wearing work trousers with a bib and shoulder straps attached.
Answer________
5. Baby Jesus was wrapped in _____ clothes.
Answer________
6. This item turns a suit into a three-piece suit.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. For what kind of activity would you wear jodhpurs.
Answer________
8. This is a broad, pleated sash worn as formal dress with a tuxedo.
Answer________
9. A broad sash worn with a Japanese kimono.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pajamas. 2. Wardrobe. 3. Fitting room (dressing room). 4. Overalls. 5. Swaddling. 6. Vest. 7. Horseback riding. 8. Cummerbund. 9. Obi.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.