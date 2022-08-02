Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTPOURRI
(e.g., If you are well-organized, you have these birds in a row. Answer: Ducks.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Polished shells used as money by some Native Americans were known by this name.
Answer________
2. Name for one of the four pointed conical teeth located between the incisors and the premolars.
Answer________
3. Who was born at his family’s plantation on Popes Creek in Westmoreland County, Virginia?
Answer________
4. This triangular optical device can be used to divide light into different colors.
Answer________
5. An “apse” is usually associated with what type of building?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This memoir is about Tuesday visits to a sociology professor named Morrie Schwartz.
Answer________
7. The ability to see normally without wearing glasses is known as this type of vision.
Answer________
8. This branch of medicine deals with the skin and its diseases.
Answer________
9. What kind of “house” is also called an “abattoir”?
Answer________
10. Term for a partly enclosed platform on a ship’s mast used as a lookout.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. His plays include “The Cherry Orchard,” “The Seagull” and “Three Sisters.”
Answer________
12. By what names were the Three Stooges known?
Answer________
13. In 2007, she was reported to be “America’s sole black female billionaire.”
Answer________
14. What numbers indicate service that is available at any time?
Answer________
15. Which two countries use the won as the basic unit of currency?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Wampum. 2. Canine. 3. George Washington. 4. Prism. 5. Church. 6. “Tuesdays with Morrie.” 7. 20/20 vision. 8. Dermatology. 9. Slaughterhouse. 10. Crow’s nest. 11. Anton Chekhov. 12. Larry, Curly and Moe. 13. Oprah Winfrey. 14. 24/7. 15. South Korea and North Korea.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
