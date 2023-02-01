Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TOP-RATED TOURIST DESTINATIONS
Name the country in which the destination is located. (e.g., Machu Picchu. Answer: Peru.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Cinque Terre
Answer________
2. Marrakesh
Answer________
3. Kruger National Park
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Petra
Answer________
5. Jaipur
Answer________
6. Bali
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Dubai
Answer________
8. Dubrovnik
Answer________
9. Ibiza
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Italy. 2. Morocco. 3. South Africa. 4. Jordan. 5. India. 6. Indonesia. 7. United Arab Emirates. 8. Croatia. 9. Spain.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
