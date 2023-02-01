Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TOP-RATED TOURIST DESTINATIONS

Name the country in which the destination is located. (e.g., Machu Picchu. Answer: Peru.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Cinque Terre

Answer________

2. Marrakesh

Answer________

3. Kruger National Park

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Petra

Answer________

5. Jaipur

Answer________

6. Bali

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Dubai

Answer________

8. Dubrovnik

Answer________

9. Ibiza

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Italy. 2. Morocco. 3. South Africa. 4. Jordan. 5. India. 6. Indonesia. 7. United Arab Emirates. 8. Croatia. 9. Spain.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

