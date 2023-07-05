Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS ATHLETES
(e.g., This Australian cricketer is nicknamed “The Don.” Answer: Don Bradman.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Boxer nicknamed “The Greatest.”
Answer________
2. He is tied for first in PGA Tour wins, and ranks second in men’s major championships.
Answer________
3. Basketball star nicknamed “King James.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles.
Answer________
5. This Super Bowl MVP is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.
Answer________
6. This NHL player is nicknamed “The Great One.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Portuguese soccer player who has won five Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) awards.
Answer________
8. He is considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time.
Answer________
9. Winner of four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Muhammad Ali. 2. Tiger Woods. 3. LeBron James. 4. Serena Williams. 5. Tom Brady. 6. Wayne Gretzky. 7. Cristiano Ronaldo. 8. Usain Bolt. 9. Jesse Owens.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
