Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COUNTRIES
(e.g., The largest (area) country in the world. Answer: Russia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It occupies a long, narrow strip of land between the Andes to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west.
Answer________
2. The most populous democracy in the world.
Answer________
3. There is a red maple leaf on its flag.
Answer________
4. Formerly named Persia.
Answer________
5. There is a green cedar tree on its flag.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Located between Colombia and Costa Rica.
Answer________
7. "The Lord of the Rings" was filmed here.
Answer________
8. The largest number of native Spanish speakers in the world live here.
Answer________
9. The country is named after Philip II of Spain.
Answer________
10. Its name is an anagram for "plane."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. A sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.
Answer________
12. The westernmost sovereign state in mainland Europe.
Answer________
13. The world's largest landlocked country.
Answer________
14. Formerly known as "East Pakistan."
Answer________
15. It became the newest country in the world on July 9, 2011.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Chile. 2. India. 3. Canada. 4. Iran. 5. Lebanon. 6. Panama. 7. New Zealand. 8. Mexico. 9. Philippines. 10. Nepal. 11. Singapore. 12. Portugal. 13. Kazakhstan. 14. Bangladesh. 15. South Sudan.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.