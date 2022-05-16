Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: COUNTRIES

(e.g., The largest (area) country in the world. Answer: Russia.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It occupies a long, narrow strip of land between the Andes to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west.

Answer________

2. The most populous democracy in the world.

Answer________

3. There is a red maple leaf on its flag.

Answer________

4. Formerly named Persia.

Answer________

5. There is a green cedar tree on its flag.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Located between Colombia and Costa Rica.

Answer________

7. "The Lord of the Rings" was filmed here.

Answer________

8. The largest number of native Spanish speakers in the world live here.

Answer________

9. The country is named after Philip II of Spain.

Answer________

10. Its name is an anagram for "plane."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. A sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.

Answer________

12. The westernmost sovereign state in mainland Europe.

Answer________

13. The world's largest landlocked country.

Answer________

14. Formerly known as "East Pakistan."

Answer________

15. It became the newest country in the world on July 9, 2011.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Chile. 2. India. 3. Canada. 4. Iran. 5. Lebanon. 6. Panama. 7. New Zealand. 8. Mexico. 9. Philippines. 10. Nepal. 11. Singapore. 12. Portugal. 13. Kazakhstan. 14. Bangladesh. 15. South Sudan.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you