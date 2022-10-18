Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HISTORY
(e.g., He invented the mercury thermometer. Answer: Daniel Fahrenheit.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This Arab prophet founded Islam.
Answer________
2. What was the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon?
Answer________
3. He is credited with developing the assembly line technique of mass production.
Answer________
4. Who surrendered to who after the Battle of Appomattox Court House?
Answer________
5. Term for the period in the U.S. during which the sale of alcohol was not legal.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. In 1986, this space shuttle broke apart, killing all seven crew members.
Answer________
7. This English nurse is remembered for her work during the Crimean War.
Answer________
8. What vegetable was central to the Great Famine of Ireland?
Answer________
9. Until 1935, Iran was known by this name.
Answer________
10. On Dec. 2, 1804, he crowned himself emperor.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What is a pogrom?
Answer________
12. Known as "El Libertador," he led the revolt of South American colonies against Spanish rule.
Answer________
13. On July 1,1867, the British North America Act created this political entity.
Answer________
14. A member of the hereditary warrior class in feudal Japan.
Answer________
15. He has been called the "Father of Europe."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Muhammad. 2. The U.S.S.R. 3. Henry Ford. 4. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant. 5. Prohibition. 6. Challenger. 7. Florence Nightingale. 8. Potato. 9. Persia. 10. Napoleon Bonaparte. 11. An organized massacre or persecution of a minority group. 12. Simon Bolivar. 13. Canada. 14. Samurai. 15. Charlemagne.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
