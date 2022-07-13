ACROSS

1 Stylish

6 Sauce of basil and pine nuts

11 Heap

16 Gargantuan

21 Kind of guard

22 Notions

23 Simple dwelling

24 Beautify

25 Roper's rope

26 Thoughtful

28 Pitt film

29 Scrap of food

30 Yakety- __

32 Sharp

33 Blond lock

35 __ de cologne

36 Ownership document

38 Sad

41 Appraise

43 Final (Abbr.)

44 City in Italy

45 Merit

48 Connected series

50 Actor __ Brynner

52 Mark with blotches

55 Moolah

57 Short swim

58 A Chipmunk

62 Term in tennis

63 English queen

65 Dandy

67 Tiny __

69 Of cattle

70 __ ammoniac

71 Sgt., for one

72 __ and don'ts

74 Fiddling despot

76 Cleveland's lake

77 Did in

79 Work unit

81 Make confused

83 Ships' records

85 Pole

86 Stand for a canvas

88 Unkempt

90 Canine cry

92 Agreeable sound

94 Decorate

96 Atlas item

97 Opening

99 Fly high

100 Stuck fast

103 Spy org.

105 Cotton fabric

107 Test

110 So-so grade

111 School in England

113 Fruity drink

115 __ and tuck

117 Madame Bovary

118 Tabula __

120 Minced oath

122 Circular edge

123 Fleur-de- __

125 "Big Sky" network

126 Cure-all drink

128 Talk on and on

130 Dawn goddess

132 Somewhat, in music

133 Turn right

134 Step

135 Sawbones

137 Ship of 1492

139 "Skoal!" to a Londoner

141 Scull

143 Scottish landowner

145 Orchestra member

147 Stuff

150 Greek letter

152 Bread mass

154 Accumulate

155 Jaffe and Kinison

159 Attila the __

160 Shotgun part

162 Some paints

164 Na+ or Cl-

166 Piece

167 Mennonite sect

169 Mercury

173 Town in Maine

175 __ the Riveter

176 Excessive

177 Racket

178 Poe's bird

179 Tendency

180 Died down

181 Pester in fun

182 Mimicry

DOWN

1 Young haddock

2 Ripple pattern

3 Winged

4 Decompose

5 Salver

6 Difficult situation

7 Tokyo, formerly

8 Upperclassman (Abbr.)

9 Chore

10 Willow rod

11 Like some candles

12 Seaman

13 Like __ __ out of hell

14 Of oranges or lemons

15 Genuflect

16 Girl

17 Ending for lime

18 Wanders

19 Fantastic

20 Boredom

27 College VIP

31 __ makes the heart grow fonder

34 Piggery

37 Banned bug bane

39 Press

40 Genesis name

42 Go out

44 __ and well

46 Ardor

47 Magical creature

49 __ __ arms

51 Troop entertainment gp.

52 En __

53 City in Florida

54 ESP

56 Hot rum drink

59 Reflection (2 wds.)

60 Edible bulb

61 Lacking

64 Standard

66 Pea home

68 Brooks or Blanc

69 Fake

73 Cunning

75 Fish eggs

78 Used to be

80 Valuable stone

81 Savory jelly

82 Avid

84 Catch sight of

87 Old Italian money

89 Cul-de- __

91 Woodland deity

93 Rabbit

95 Measure of length

98 Brooch

100 Measures of land

101 Distributed cards

102 Pup

104 Ventilate

105 Fiend

106 Venus de __

108 Fossilized resin

109 Shoestrings

112 Pester

114 Expire

116 Flutelike instrument

119 Maxim

121 Art movement

124 London neighborhood

127 Nest-egg letters

129 Seethe

131 Bro or sis

132 El __

136 Bent

138 Short sleep

140 Printer's measures

142 On a pension (Abbr.)

143 Empty space

144 Raised platform

146 Evening affair

147 Graph

148 Hearsay

149 Cordial flavoring

151 Chef's hat

153 Stone that sparks

156 Higher up

157 Collier

158 Hard

160 Molt

161 Youngsters

163 Flavoring for gin

165 Ibsen character

168 Transgress

170 Stage signal

171 By way of

172 Curvy letter

174 Knock

