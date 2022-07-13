ACROSS
1 Stylish
6 Sauce of basil and pine nuts
11 Heap
16 Gargantuan
21 Kind of guard
22 Notions
23 Simple dwelling
24 Beautify
25 Roper's rope
26 Thoughtful
28 Pitt film
29 Scrap of food
30 Yakety- __
32 Sharp
33 Blond lock
35 __ de cologne
36 Ownership document
38 Sad
41 Appraise
43 Final (Abbr.)
44 City in Italy
45 Merit
48 Connected series
50 Actor __ Brynner
52 Mark with blotches
55 Moolah
57 Short swim
58 A Chipmunk
62 Term in tennis
63 English queen
65 Dandy
67 Tiny __
69 Of cattle
70 __ ammoniac
71 Sgt., for one
72 __ and don'ts
74 Fiddling despot
76 Cleveland's lake
77 Did in
79 Work unit
81 Make confused
83 Ships' records
85 Pole
86 Stand for a canvas
88 Unkempt
90 Canine cry
92 Agreeable sound
94 Decorate
96 Atlas item
97 Opening
99 Fly high
100 Stuck fast
103 Spy org.
105 Cotton fabric
107 Test
110 So-so grade
111 School in England
113 Fruity drink
115 __ and tuck
117 Madame Bovary
118 Tabula __
120 Minced oath
122 Circular edge
123 Fleur-de- __
125 "Big Sky" network
126 Cure-all drink
128 Talk on and on
130 Dawn goddess
132 Somewhat, in music
133 Turn right
134 Step
135 Sawbones
137 Ship of 1492
139 "Skoal!" to a Londoner
141 Scull
143 Scottish landowner
145 Orchestra member
147 Stuff
150 Greek letter
152 Bread mass
154 Accumulate
155 Jaffe and Kinison
159 Attila the __
160 Shotgun part
162 Some paints
164 Na+ or Cl-
166 Piece
167 Mennonite sect
169 Mercury
173 Town in Maine
175 __ the Riveter
176 Excessive
177 Racket
178 Poe's bird
179 Tendency
180 Died down
181 Pester in fun
182 Mimicry
DOWN
1 Young haddock
2 Ripple pattern
3 Winged
4 Decompose
5 Salver
6 Difficult situation
7 Tokyo, formerly
8 Upperclassman (Abbr.)
9 Chore
10 Willow rod
11 Like some candles
12 Seaman
13 Like __ __ out of hell
14 Of oranges or lemons
15 Genuflect
16 Girl
17 Ending for lime
18 Wanders
19 Fantastic
20 Boredom
27 College VIP
31 __ makes the heart grow fonder
34 Piggery
37 Banned bug bane
39 Press
40 Genesis name
42 Go out
44 __ and well
46 Ardor
47 Magical creature
49 __ __ arms
51 Troop entertainment gp.
52 En __
53 City in Florida
54 ESP
56 Hot rum drink
59 Reflection (2 wds.)
60 Edible bulb
61 Lacking
64 Standard
66 Pea home
68 Brooks or Blanc
69 Fake
73 Cunning
75 Fish eggs
78 Used to be
80 Valuable stone
81 Savory jelly
82 Avid
84 Catch sight of
87 Old Italian money
89 Cul-de- __
91 Woodland deity
93 Rabbit
95 Measure of length
98 Brooch
100 Measures of land
101 Distributed cards
102 Pup
104 Ventilate
105 Fiend
106 Venus de __
108 Fossilized resin
109 Shoestrings
112 Pester
114 Expire
116 Flutelike instrument
119 Maxim
121 Art movement
124 London neighborhood
127 Nest-egg letters
129 Seethe
131 Bro or sis
132 El __
136 Bent
138 Short sleep
140 Printer's measures
142 On a pension (Abbr.)
143 Empty space
144 Raised platform
146 Evening affair
147 Graph
148 Hearsay
149 Cordial flavoring
151 Chef's hat
153 Stone that sparks
156 Higher up
157 Collier
158 Hard
160 Molt
161 Youngsters
163 Flavoring for gin
165 Ibsen character
168 Transgress
170 Stage signal
171 By way of
172 Curvy letter
174 Knock
