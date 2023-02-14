Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS PAINTINGS
Provide the name of the painting. (e.g., This painting by Salvador Dali is often referred to as "Melting Clocks." Answer: "The Persistence of Memory.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Leonardo da Vinci's painting of the final meal that Jesus shared with his apostles.
Answer________
2. Edvard Munch's painting of an agonized face with a reddish sky in the background.
Answer________
3. The painting "Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1" is better known by this name.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Grant Wood's painting of a farmer holding a pitchfork, standing beside his daughter.
Answer________
5. Edward Hopper's painting of four people in a downtown diner late at night.
Answer________
6. Vincent van Gogh's painting of a night sky with stars and the moon.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Pablo Picasso's painting depicting the 1937 bombing of a Spanish town.
Answer________
8. This painting depicts a French revolutionary leader lying dead in his bath.
Answer________
9. Gustav Klimt's painting, with added gold leaf, of a couple embracing each other.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "The Last Supper." 2. "The Scream." 3. "Whistler's Mother." 4. "American Gothic." 5. "Nighthawks." 6. "Starry Night." 7. "Guernica." 8. "The Death of Marat." 9. "The Kiss."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
