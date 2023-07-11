Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS COMPOSERS
(e.g., His works include "La Boheme," "Tosca" and "Madama Butterfly." Answer: Giacomo Puccini.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Polish composer who had a troubled relationship with George Sand.
Answer________
2. Tom Hulce portrayed him in the 1984 film "Amadeus."
Answer________
3. German composer who became deaf in his later years.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This Russian composer's works include "Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker."
Answer________
5. French composer of "Clair de Lune."
Answer________
6. German composer of "Der Ring des Nibelungen" ("The Ring of the Nibelung").
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. German composer known for "Brandenburg Concertos."
Answer________
8. His work was used as the main theme of the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey."
Answer________
9. His first major work was "Rhapsody in Blue."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Frederic Chopin. 2. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 3. Ludwig van Beethoven. 4. Pyotr Tchaikovsky. 5. Claude Debussy. 6. Richard Wagner. 7. Johann Sebastian Bach. 8. Richard Strauss. 9. George Gershwin.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.