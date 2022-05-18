Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTPOURRI
(e.g., What word can mean a mix of dried flower petals and spices used to scent the air? Answer: Potpourri.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What fraction is used to indicate normal visual acuity?
Answer________
2. For what is an emery board used?
Answer________
3. What type of board is used to spell out supernatural messages?
Answer________
4. In the nursery rhyme, what will happen "when the wind blows"?
Answer________
5. How many questions were provided in the original game of Trivial Pursuit?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Your car may have ABS. What is it?
Answer________
7. He hosted "Jeopardy" for 37 seasons.
Answer________
8. This delicacy consists of the roe of a large fish, especially sturgeon.
Answer________
9. What is a paper tiger?
Answer________
10. The trademark name "Ouija" is a combination of what two foreign words?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. A hogan is the primary, traditional dwelling of these people.
Answer________
12. George ____ introduced this mustard brand in 1904.
Answer________
13. What are you if you are a nonagenarian?
Answer________
14. Two-word term for being positioned with the arms and legs stretched out.
Answer________
15. This heavy wooden pole is thrown into the air in a Scottish sport.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. 20/20 (6/6). 2. To file fingernails. 3. Ouija board (spirit/talking board). 4. The cradle will rock. 5. 6,000 6. Anti-lock braking system. 7. Alex Trebek. 8. Caviar. 9. One who is seemingly powerful but is in fact timid and weak. 10. French "oui" and German "ja," both meaning "yes." 11. Navajo. 12. French (French's mustard). 13. Between 90 and 99 years old. 14. Spread eagle. 15. Caber (caber toss).
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.