Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EVENTS OF JULY 1
(e.g., 1873. This island became the seventh Canadian province. Answer: Prince Edward Island.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In 1905, he introduced his theory of special relativity.
Answer________
2. In 1908, this three-letter distress signal became the worldwide standard.
Answer________
3. In 1946, the U.S. dropped one of these on Bikini Atoll.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In 1903, the first of these famous bicycle races took place in France.
Answer________
5. In 1899, this organization, which is known for placing Bibles in hotels, was established.
Answer________
6. In 1898, this man and his Rough Riders charged up San Juan Hill.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In 1951, this Cleveland Indians veteran pitched his third career no-hitter.
Answer________
8. In 1904, the first modern Summer Olympics ever held in the U.S. took place here.
Answer________
9. In 1874, the first of these public animal-exhibition facilities in the U.S. was established.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Albert Einstein. 2. SOS. 3. Atomic bomb. 4. Tour de France. 5. Gideon Society. 6. Theodore Roosevelt. 7. Bob Feller. 8. St. Louis. 9. Zoo.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
