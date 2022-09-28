Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SCULPTURES

(e.g., It is a large copper statue of a woman holding a torch aloft. Answer: Statue of Liberty.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. An Auguste Rodin work depicting a nude man sitting on a rock in deep thought and contemplation.

Answer________

2. A sculpture by Michelangelo depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary.

Answer________

3. Another Michelangelo work is this marble statue of the biblical figure who slew Goliath.

Answer________

4. This bronze fountain depicts a naked little boy urinating into a basin.

Answer________

5. An Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. This work depicting a Greek goddess is missing both arms.

Answer________

7. A memorial on the National Mall honoring the 16th U.S. president.

Answer________

8. The “Discobolus” is a sculpture of a youthful male athlete about to throw what object?

Answer________

9. This statue found on the island of Samothrace represents a goddess whose head and arms are missing.

Answer________

10. A collection of sculptures depicting the armies of the first Emperor of China.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Benvenuto Cellini made the bronze sculpture “Perseus with the Head of _____.”

Answer________

12. This painted, stucco-coated bust depicts ______, the Great Royal Wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten.

Answer________

13. This statue on display in the Vatican is titled “Laocoon and His ____.”

Answer________

14. The “Capitoline Wolf” depicts a wolf suckling these mythical twin founders of Rome.

Answer________

15. This Rodin sculpture depicts an embracing nude couple.

Answer________

Answers: 1. “The Thinker.” 2. “Pieta.” 3. “David.” 4. “Manneken Pis.” 5. “Christ the Redeemer.” 6. “Venus de Milo.” 7. Lincoln Memorial. 8. A discus. 9. “Nike of Samothrace” (“Winged Victory of Samothrace”). 10. The Terracotta Army (Warriors). 11. Medusa. 12. Nefertiti. 13. Sons. 14. Romulus and Remus. 15. “The Kiss.”

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

