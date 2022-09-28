Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCULPTURES
(e.g., It is a large copper statue of a woman holding a torch aloft. Answer: Statue of Liberty.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. An Auguste Rodin work depicting a nude man sitting on a rock in deep thought and contemplation.
Answer________
2. A sculpture by Michelangelo depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary.
Answer________
3. Another Michelangelo work is this marble statue of the biblical figure who slew Goliath.
Answer________
4. This bronze fountain depicts a naked little boy urinating into a basin.
Answer________
5. An Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This work depicting a Greek goddess is missing both arms.
Answer________
7. A memorial on the National Mall honoring the 16th U.S. president.
Answer________
8. The “Discobolus” is a sculpture of a youthful male athlete about to throw what object?
Answer________
9. This statue found on the island of Samothrace represents a goddess whose head and arms are missing.
Answer________
10. A collection of sculptures depicting the armies of the first Emperor of China.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Benvenuto Cellini made the bronze sculpture “Perseus with the Head of _____.”
Answer________
12. This painted, stucco-coated bust depicts ______, the Great Royal Wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten.
Answer________
13. This statue on display in the Vatican is titled “Laocoon and His ____.”
Answer________
14. The “Capitoline Wolf” depicts a wolf suckling these mythical twin founders of Rome.
Answer________
15. This Rodin sculpture depicts an embracing nude couple.
Answer________
Answers: 1. “The Thinker.” 2. “Pieta.” 3. “David.” 4. “Manneken Pis.” 5. “Christ the Redeemer.” 6. “Venus de Milo.” 7. Lincoln Memorial. 8. A discus. 9. “Nike of Samothrace” (“Winged Victory of Samothrace”). 10. The Terracotta Army (Warriors). 11. Medusa. 12. Nefertiti. 13. Sons. 14. Romulus and Remus. 15. “The Kiss.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
