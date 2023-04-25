Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE
(e.g., The scientific study of weather. Answer: Meteorology.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win one twice.
Answer________
2. Name the fifth planet from the Sun.
Answer________
3. Coal, oil and natural gas are all ____ fuels.
Answer________
4. What color is chlorophyll?
Answer________
5. A circle is divided into how many degrees?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. What science has been dubbed "the dismal science"?
Answer________
7. What is counted by the ream?
Answer________
8. It is the smallest unit of any pure substance.
Answer________
9. This hormone is vital in the fight-or-flight response as it increases blood flow to muscles.
Answer________
10. What is the two-letter symbol for tin?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What are the three main classes of rocks?
Answer________
12. In computer tal0, for what do the letters CPU stand?
Answer________
13. A millibar is a unit of atmospheric _____.
Answer________
14. The process of breaking light into colors is called _____.
Answer________
15. What scale provides a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Marie Curie. 2. Jupiter. 3. Fossil. 4. Green. 5. 360 degrees. 6. Economics. 7. Paper. 8. Atom. 9. Adrenaline. 10. Sn. 11. Igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary. 12. Central processing unit. 13. Pressure. 14. Refraction. 15. PH scale.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
