Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FORWARD AND BACKWARD WORDS
Put a four-letter word in each blank. One word is the same as the other but is spelled backward. (e.g., Only a ___ would say that the ___ was perfectly straight. Answer: Liar, rail.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The ___ witch will ___ 100 years.
Answer________
2. The diver performed a double ___ and landed in the ____.
Answer________
3. Over a long period of ____ the star will ___ a great deal of energy.
Answer________
4. There was a ____ of ____ among the prisoners.
Answer________
5. The ____ were placed in a maze that was shaped like a ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Take a ___ at the gift, but please ____ it a secret.
Answer________
7. The doctor in charge of the patient in the mental ___was not able to ____ any final conclusions.
Answer________
8. The wounded ___ ran upstream against the ___ of the current.
Answer________
9. His ____ followed him faithfully every ____ of the way.
Answer________
10. She did not ____ washing the ____ until every one was sparkling clean.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Good ____ do not ____ each other.
Answer________
12. The soldier said that the ___ were ____ in the special case.
Answer________
13. The new ____ were a ____ to keep clean.
Answer________
14. They had a bit of a ____ over which style of new kitchen ____ to buy.
Answer________
15. This is the only ____ from which you can view the mountain ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Evil, live. 2. Loop, pool. 3. Time, emit. 4. Mood, doom. 5. Rats, star. 6. Peek, keep. 7. Ward, draw. 8. Wolf, flow. 9. Pets, step. 10. Stop, pots. 11. Pals, slap. 12. Guns, snug. 13. Pans, snap. 14. Spat, taps. 15. Spot, tops.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.