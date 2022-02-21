Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TV Theme Lyrics
Name the TV show that had the lyrics in its theme song. (e.g., “Keep movin’, movin’, movin’, though they’re disapprovin’, keep them dogies movin’.” Answer: “Rawhide.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Won’t you be my neighbor?”
Answer________
2. “Didn’t need no welfare state, everybody pulled his weight.”
Answer________
3. “They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Come and knock on our door, we’ve been waiting for you.”
Answer________
5. “Love is all around, no need to waste it. You can have the town, why don’t you take it?”
Answer________
6. “Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your life’s DOA.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Men, men, men, men, manly men men, men.”
Answer________
8. “Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, say, could that lass be I?”
Answer________
9. “Bad boys, whatcha want. Watcha want, whatcha gonna do?”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” 2. “All in the Family.” 3. “The Addams Family.” 4. “Three’s Company.” 5. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” 6. “Friends.” 7. “Two and a Half Men.” 8. “Outlander.” 9. “Cops.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.