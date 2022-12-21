Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NEW ZEALAND
(e.g., The largest city in New Zealand. Answer: Auckland.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Name the two main islands.
Answer________
2. What is the capital city?
Answer________
3. This nocturnal, flightless bird is a symbol of New Zealand.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A member of a Polynesian people native to New Zealand.
Answer________
5. This New Zealander conquered Mount Everest.
Answer________
6. This series of three epic fantasy adventure films was shot in New Zealand.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This team won the Rugby World Cup in 1987, 2011 and 2015.
Answer________
8. Crossing the “Ditch” to Australia means crossing this sea.
Answer________
9. Which constellation do the stars on New Zealand’s flag represent?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. North Island and South Island. 2. Wellington. 3. Kiwi. 4. Maori. 5. Edmund Hillary. 6. “The Lord of the Rings.” 7. All Blacks. 8. Tasman Sea. 9. The Southern Cross (Crux).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
