Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ANSWERS IN BOOK TITLES
Supply the title of the book that will answer the question. (e.g., What did your grandmother ask you to tell me? Answer: "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. How far did Captain Nemo travel under the seas?
Answer________
2. What guide to the galaxy do you recommend?
Answer________
3. What did one fly over?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This is no country for what people?
Answer________
5. What kind of Yankee did you see in King Arthur's court?
Answer________
6. What do you know about the caged bird?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Where should we bury your heart?
Answer________
8. What kind of room did the tourist request?
Answer________
9. What is the more common term for the Northern Tropic?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas." 2. "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." 3. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." 4. "No Country for Old Men." 5. "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court." 6. "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings." 7. "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee." 8. "A Room with a View." 9. "Tropic of Cancer."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
