Subject: THE ___ OF THE ___
Each answer is a five-word book title of the form “The ___ of the ___.” (e.g., “The ____ of the ____”: An espionage thriller novel by Tom Clancy. Answer: “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A short story by O. Henry about a young couple at Christmas.
2. J.R.R. Tolkien’s sequel to “The Hobbit.”
3. A novel that was adapted into a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The first of the three volumes of Tolkien’s epic novel.
5. The third of the four crime novels featuring Sherlock Holmes.
6. A 1989 novel in which protagonist Stevens is a butler at Darlington Hall.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The third and final volume of Tolkien’s epic novel.
8. A novel by Graham Greene set in London just after World War II.
9. The second book of James Fenimore Cooper’s “Leatherstocking Tales.”
ANSWERS: 1. “The Gift of the Magi.” 2. “The Lord of the Rings.” 3. “The Phantom of the Opera.” 4. “The Fellowship of the Ring” 5. “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” 6. “The Remains of the Day.” 7. “The Return of the King.” 8. “The End of the Affair.” 9. “The Last of the Mohicans.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
