ACROSS

1 Fissure

6 Wraparound garment

10 Deadly snake

15 School org.

18 Doomed lover

19 Choose

21 Bay window

22 Endure

24 Turn aside

25 Ways between buildings

26 Knight's weapon

27 Concerning (2 wds.)

28 Kind of Buddhism

29 Of bone

31 With

33 Safari participant

35 Whirlpool

37 Wee

38 Twist

39 Castle's rear gate

40 Skirt shape (Hyph.)

42 Wet

43 Wrinkled fruit

44 Probable

46 Carried

47 Platform for panelists

48 Play

52 Great lack of food

53 The March King

54 German composer

56 Buddy

57 John Quincy __

58 Strike

59 Water barrier

60 One of the Muses

62 Old Italian money

63 Black eye

65 Poem

66 Followed in secret

67 View

68 Country

69 Excited

71 Treat with contempt

73 Punta del __

75 Annoy

76 Not at all original

77 Rule

78 Cans

82 Fortunate

84 Descartes or Magritte

85 Certain

86 After deductions

87 The hoi polloi

90 Thicken

91 Sword

93 Cicatrix

94 Water brand

95 Hard

97 Treaty

98 Plants of a region

99 Grouping

100 Upward path

102 Water bird

104 Mutilated

105 Sapling

107 Melody

108 Cut of beef

109 More in love

110 Wheat variety

112 Pursue

113 Sheriff's star

114 Exceptional

117 Upper crust

118 Rodents

119 Rant and __

123 Short trip

124 Run off with another

125 Turned into

127 Fleur-de- __

128 Fly up and around

129 Ait

131 Liked a lot

133 Summit

135 Melt together

136 Division of geologic time

137 Not yet mature

138 Itinerary

139 Poor grade

140 "Divine comedy" poet

141 Emmets

142 __ Pradesh

DOWN

1 Fad

2 "The Spy Who __ Me"

3 Correct a text

4 __ -de-lance

5 Dorothy's dog

6 Moon goddess

7 Alleviate

8 Film spool

9 Cold

10 Settlement

11 Chimp's cousin

12 Kind of cherry

13 __ room

14 Tavern

15 Container for growing things

16 Flavor

17 Disk flower

19 Smooth and shiny

20 Russian empress of yore (Var.)

23 Ripped

30 Set of steps

32 Source of ore

34 Mil. branch

36 Washington town

38 "Star __"

39 Group of lions

41 Monocle

42 Baton __

43 Clear square

44 Women

45 Hostel in Turkey

46 Destined

47 Chappelle or Brubeck

49 Fall birthstone

50 Spouse

51 Walk with heavy steps

52 Untrue

53 Close-fitting

54 Line of bushes

55 Frond

58 Hammerhead

59 Thief of a kind

61 Breach

63 Cake serving

64 Hardly ever

66 Skyscraper

70 Liquor

71 Water conduit

72 Insert mark

74 Isle of exile

76 English river

79 Money earned

80 Closer

81 Fine violin, for short

83 Arm bone

85 Paddle

87 Sleep

88 Say with confidence

89 Mouthful

90 "__ with the Wind"

92 Swiftly

93 Small hamburger

95 Oar

96 Big top

98 Sharp tooth

101 Made more stable

102 French country house

103 Trick

104 Data transmitter

106 Man on the lam

108 Casino item

109 False appearance

111 Brooch

112 Dress

113 Arm muscle

114 Kind of confidence

115 Haughty

116 Notched, as leaves

117 Choose

118 Earn

120 Indigenous Alaskan

121 Prospect

122 Lab compound

124 Tesla's __ Musk

125 "__ Free"

126 Beige

130 Health resort

132 Genetics subj.

134 Decompose

