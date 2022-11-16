ACROSS
1 Fissure
6 Wraparound garment
10 Deadly snake
15 School org.
18 Doomed lover
19 Choose
21 Bay window
22 Endure
24 Turn aside
25 Ways between buildings
26 Knight's weapon
27 Concerning (2 wds.)
28 Kind of Buddhism
29 Of bone
31 With
33 Safari participant
35 Whirlpool
37 Wee
38 Twist
39 Castle's rear gate
40 Skirt shape (Hyph.)
42 Wet
43 Wrinkled fruit
44 Probable
46 Carried
47 Platform for panelists
48 Play
52 Great lack of food
53 The March King
54 German composer
56 Buddy
57 John Quincy __
58 Strike
59 Water barrier
60 One of the Muses
62 Old Italian money
63 Black eye
65 Poem
66 Followed in secret
67 View
68 Country
69 Excited
71 Treat with contempt
73 Punta del __
75 Annoy
76 Not at all original
77 Rule
78 Cans
82 Fortunate
84 Descartes or Magritte
85 Certain
86 After deductions
87 The hoi polloi
90 Thicken
91 Sword
93 Cicatrix
94 Water brand
95 Hard
97 Treaty
98 Plants of a region
99 Grouping
100 Upward path
102 Water bird
104 Mutilated
105 Sapling
107 Melody
108 Cut of beef
109 More in love
110 Wheat variety
112 Pursue
113 Sheriff's star
114 Exceptional
117 Upper crust
118 Rodents
119 Rant and __
123 Short trip
124 Run off with another
125 Turned into
127 Fleur-de- __
128 Fly up and around
129 Ait
131 Liked a lot
133 Summit
135 Melt together
136 Division of geologic time
137 Not yet mature
138 Itinerary
139 Poor grade
140 "Divine comedy" poet
141 Emmets
142 __ Pradesh
DOWN
1 Fad
2 "The Spy Who __ Me"
3 Correct a text
4 __ -de-lance
5 Dorothy's dog
6 Moon goddess
7 Alleviate
8 Film spool
9 Cold
10 Settlement
11 Chimp's cousin
12 Kind of cherry
13 __ room
14 Tavern
15 Container for growing things
16 Flavor
17 Disk flower
19 Smooth and shiny
20 Russian empress of yore (Var.)
23 Ripped
30 Set of steps
32 Source of ore
34 Mil. branch
36 Washington town
38 "Star __"
39 Group of lions
41 Monocle
42 Baton __
43 Clear square
44 Women
45 Hostel in Turkey
46 Destined
47 Chappelle or Brubeck
49 Fall birthstone
50 Spouse
51 Walk with heavy steps
52 Untrue
53 Close-fitting
54 Line of bushes
55 Frond
58 Hammerhead
59 Thief of a kind
61 Breach
63 Cake serving
64 Hardly ever
66 Skyscraper
70 Liquor
71 Water conduit
72 Insert mark
74 Isle of exile
76 English river
79 Money earned
80 Closer
81 Fine violin, for short
83 Arm bone
85 Paddle
87 Sleep
88 Say with confidence
89 Mouthful
90 "__ with the Wind"
92 Swiftly
93 Small hamburger
95 Oar
96 Big top
98 Sharp tooth
101 Made more stable
102 French country house
103 Trick
104 Data transmitter
106 Man on the lam
108 Casino item
109 False appearance
111 Brooch
112 Dress
113 Arm muscle
114 Kind of confidence
115 Haughty
116 Notched, as leaves
117 Choose
118 Earn
120 Indigenous Alaskan
121 Prospect
122 Lab compound
124 Tesla's __ Musk
125 "__ Free"
126 Beige
130 Health resort
132 Genetics subj.
134 Decompose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.