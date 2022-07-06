Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NO.1 HIT SONGS
Complete the song title. The year and the name of the artist(s) are provided. (e.g., 2020, Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is ____.” Answer: You.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. 2010, Bruno Mars, “Just the Way You ____”
Answer________
2. 2005, Mariah Carey, “We Belong ____”
Answer________
3. 2000, Christina Aguilera, “What a Girl ____”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. 1995, Madonna, “Take a ____”
Answer________
5. 1990, Whitney Houston, “I’m Your Baby ____”
Answer________
6. 1985, Phil Collins, “One More _____”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. 1980, Blondie, “Call ____”
Answer________
8. 1975, The Carpenters, “Please Mr. ____”
Answer________
9. 1970, Ray Stevens, “Everything is ____”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Are. 2. Together. 3. Wants. 4. Bow. 5. Tonight. 6. Night. 7. Me. 8. Postman. 9. Beautiful.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
