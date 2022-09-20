Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BUILDINGS
(e.g., This Las Vegas hotel and casino is shaped like a pyramid. Answer: Luxor Las Vegas.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Answer________
2. This mausoleum in Agra is often called the world's most beautiful monument.
Answer________
3. This building on the Athenian Acropolis is the most famous building in Greece.
Answer________
4. The traditional place of the coronation of British monarchs.
Answer________
5. It is the world's most-visited museum.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This New York City Art Deco skyscraper was built specifically for a car manufacturer.
Answer________
7. The meeting place of the U.S. Congress.
Answer________
8. This Catholic cathedral in Paris is dedicated to the Virgin Mary.
Answer________
9. This Frank Lloyd Wright house is about 70 miles from Pittsburgh.
Answer________
10. What claim to fame is made about the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. These Malaysian twin skyscrapers were the world's tallest buildings from 1998 to 2004.
Answer________
12. The abbreviated name for this New York City complex is UNHQ.
Answer________
13. Where can you view St. Basil's Cathedral?
Answer________
14. This building is Istanbul's most famous mosque.
Answer________
15. Construction of the Sagrada Familia began in this city in 1882 but remains unfinished.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pentagon. 2. Taj Mahal. 3. Parthenon. 4. Westminster Abbey. 5. The Louvre. 6. The Chrysler Building. 7. The Capitol Building (United States Capitol). 8. Notre-Dame de Paris. 9. Fallingwater. 10. World's tallest building. 11. Petronas Towers. 12. United Nations Headquarters. 13. Moscow (Red Square). 14. Hagia Sophia. 15. Barcelona, Spain.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
