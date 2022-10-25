Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE KITCHEN
(e.g., This type of wagon had food and a stove, often for cowboys. Answer: Chuckwagon.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It's the kitchen on a boat.
Answer________
2. Which U.S. president is associated with, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"?
Answer________
3. "Out of the _____ into the fire."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This hand tool has a thin, flexible blade used to mix or spread soft substances.
Answer________
5. The 1959 "Kitchen Debate" was between Nikita Khrushchev and _____.
Answer________
6. This kitchen term refers to a group of unofficial advisers to the head of a government.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Amy Tan is the author of "The Kitchen God's ____."
Answer________
8. This club-shaped hand tool is used for grinding and mixing substances in a mortar.
Answer________
9. This neighborhood in Manhattan on the West Side of Midtown is also the name of a cooking show.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Galley. 2. Harry S. Truman. 3. Pan. 4. Spatula. 5. Richard Nixon. 6. Kitchen cabinet. 7. Wife. 8. Pestle. 9. Hell's Kitchen.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
