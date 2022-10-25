Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THE KITCHEN

(e.g., This type of wagon had food and a stove, often for cowboys. Answer: Chuckwagon.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It's the kitchen on a boat.

Answer________

2. Which U.S. president is associated with, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"?

Answer________

3. "Out of the _____ into the fire."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This hand tool has a thin, flexible blade used to mix or spread soft substances.

Answer________

5. The 1959 "Kitchen Debate" was between Nikita Khrushchev and _____.

Answer________

6. This kitchen term refers to a group of unofficial advisers to the head of a government.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Amy Tan is the author of "The Kitchen God's ____."

Answer________

8. This club-shaped hand tool is used for grinding and mixing substances in a mortar.

Answer________

9. This neighborhood in Manhattan on the West Side of Midtown is also the name of a cooking show.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Galley. 2. Harry S. Truman. 3. Pan. 4. Spatula. 5. Richard Nixon. 6. Kitchen cabinet. 7. Wife. 8. Pestle. 9. Hell's Kitchen.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

