Subject: NAME THAT CLASSIC SONG
Complete the lyrics with the three-word song title. All titles are from the “Great American Songbook.” (e.g., “____. You’re the one who made my dreams come true, a few kisses ago.” Answer: “I Remember You.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Somewhere _____ skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”
2. “And you’ll find your fortune falling all over town. It’ll be ______.”
3. “Come on and hear, come on and hear, _____.”
4. “Well, see her walking down that street. Yes, I ask you very confidentially _____?”
5. “And I seem to find the happiness I seek when we’re out together dancing ____.”
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “When I’m close to you dear, the stars fill the sky, _____ with you am I.”
7. “I’m a worthless check, a total wreck, a flop. But if, baby, I’m the bottom, _____.”
8. “When somebody loves you, it’s no good unless he loves you _____.”
9. “I never knew my heart could sing, I never missed a warm embrace, till _____.”
10. “When they ______ it brings back the sound of music so tender.”
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “______, it’s time to call it a day. They’ve burst your pretty balloon and taken the moon away.”
12. “Native hills are calling, to them we belong, and we’ll cheer each other with the _____.”
13. “_____? On a bright cloud of music, shall we fly?”
14. “When I hear that _____, I’m somewhere in another world, alone with you.”
15. “I think of all the friends I’ve known, but when I dial the telephone, nobody’s home. _____.”
ANSWERS: 1. “Over the Rainbow.” 2. “Pennies From Heaven.” 3. “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.” 4. “Ain’t She Sweet.” 5. “Cheek to Cheek.” 6. “So in Love.” 7. “You’re the Top.” 8. “All the Way.” 9. “April in Paris.” 10. “Begin the Beguine.” 11. “The Party’s Over.” 12. “Pagan Love Song.” 13. “Shall We Dance?” 14. “Serenade in Blue.” 15. “All by Myself.”
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
