Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BODIES OF WATER
(e.g., Africa’s largest lake. Answer: Lake Victoria.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Bay of Pigs is on this country’s coast.
Answer________
2. It greatly reduces the time for ships to travel between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Answer________
3. The world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This bay lies along the western coast of France and the northern coast of Spain.
Answer________
5. Jesus is said to have been baptized by John the Baptist in this river.
Answer________
6. It is the namesake of the 1991 Gulf War.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Cities along this lake include Odessa and Sevastopol.
Answer________
8. It is also known as the Strait of Gallipoli or the Hellespont.
Answer________
9. This bay has the highest tidal range in the world.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cuba. 2. The Panama Canal. 3. Lake Superior. 4. The Bay of Biscay. 5. River Jordan. 6. Persian Gulf. 7. The Black Sea. 8. The Dardanelles. 9. The Bay of Fundy.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
