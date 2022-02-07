Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BODIES OF WATER

(e.g., Africa’s largest lake. Answer: Lake Victoria.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The Bay of Pigs is on this country’s coast.

Answer________

2. It greatly reduces the time for ships to travel between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Answer________

3. The world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This bay lies along the western coast of France and the northern coast of Spain.

Answer________

5. Jesus is said to have been baptized by John the Baptist in this river.

Answer________

6. It is the namesake of the 1991 Gulf War.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Cities along this lake include Odessa and Sevastopol.

Answer________

8. It is also known as the Strait of Gallipoli or the Hellespont.

Answer________

9. This bay has the highest tidal range in the world.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Cuba. 2. The Panama Canal. 3. Lake Superior. 4. The Bay of Biscay. 5. River Jordan. 6. Persian Gulf. 7. The Black Sea. 8. The Dardanelles. 9. The Bay of Fundy.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

