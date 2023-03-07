Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EARTH
(e.g., How many days does it take Earth to spin once on its axis? Answer: One.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which two planets are closer to the sun than Earth?
Answer________
2. The imaginary line through Earth joining the two poles is the ___.
Answer________
3. By what name is a hole in Earth made by a meteor known?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the four-letter word for the central part of Earth?
Answer________
5. What is the term for the layer of rock that covers the surface of Earth?
Answer________
6. In which month does Earth Day take place in the U.S.?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To the nearest minute, how long does it take light to travel from the sun to Earth?
Answer________
8. What geological era of Earth are we now in?
Answer________
9. What is the name of the two main radiation belts that surround Earth?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mercury and Venus. 2. Axis. 3. Crater. 4. Core. 5. Crust. 6. April. 7. Eight minutes. 8. Cenozoic. 9. Van Allen radiation belt.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.