Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: another name

Provide one word that is also used for the given item. (e.g., Eye tooth. Answer: Canine tooth.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Flapjacks

Answer________

2. Lollipop

Answer________

3. Supper

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Lightning bug

Answer________

5. Soft drink

Answer________

6. Faucet

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Tennis shoes

Answer________

8. Davenport

Answer________

9. Darning needle

Answer________

Answers: 1. Pancakes. 2. Sucker. 3. Dinner. 4. Firefly. 5. Pop, soda. 6. Tap. 7. Sneakers. 8. Couch, sofa. 9. Dragonfly.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

