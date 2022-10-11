Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: another name
Provide one word that is also used for the given item. (e.g., Eye tooth. Answer: Canine tooth.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Flapjacks
Answer________
2. Lollipop
Answer________
3. Supper
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Lightning bug
Answer________
5. Soft drink
Answer________
6. Faucet
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Tennis shoes
Answer________
8. Davenport
Answer________
9. Darning needle
Answer________
Answers: 1. Pancakes. 2. Sucker. 3. Dinner. 4. Firefly. 5. Pop, soda. 6. Tap. 7. Sneakers. 8. Couch, sofa. 9. Dragonfly.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
