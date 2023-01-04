Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: DIRECTIONS, PLEASE

Each answer is the name of a country or state that consists of two words, the first of which is a direction. (e.g., Its capital city is Dili. Answer: East Timor.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Its capital city is Seoul.

Answer________

2. Its largest city is Johannesburg.

Answer________

3. Its capital city is Belfast.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Its capital city is Pyongyang.

Answer________

5. Its capital city is Raleigh.

Answer________

6. Its capital city is Charleston.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Its capital city is Skopje.

Answer________

8. Its capital city is Bismarck.

Answer________

9. The former name of Bangladesh.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. South Korea. 2. South Africa. 3. Northern Ireland. 4. North Korea. 5. North Carolina. 6. West Virginia. 7. North Macedonia. 8. North Dakota. 9. East Pakistan.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you