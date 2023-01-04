Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: DIRECTIONS, PLEASE
Each answer is the name of a country or state that consists of two words, the first of which is a direction. (e.g., Its capital city is Dili. Answer: East Timor.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Its capital city is Seoul.
2. Its largest city is Johannesburg.
3. Its capital city is Belfast.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Its capital city is Pyongyang.
5. Its capital city is Raleigh.
6. Its capital city is Charleston.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Its capital city is Skopje.
8. Its capital city is Bismarck.
9. The former name of Bangladesh.
ANSWERS: 1. South Korea. 2. South Africa. 3. Northern Ireland. 4. North Korea. 5. North Carolina. 6. West Virginia. 7. North Macedonia. 8. North Dakota. 9. East Pakistan.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
