Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: APHORISMS
An aphorism is a short pithy instructive saying. Use one word to complete the aphorism. Alternate answers are possible. (e.g., A penny saved is a penny ____. Answer: Earned.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A good time to keep your mouth shut is when you are in deep ____.
Answer________
2. No one ever says, "It's only a game" when their team is _____.
Answer________
3. Life isn't tied with a bow, but it's still a ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. No one has more ambition than the teenager who wants to buy a ____.
Answer________
5. The best thing about the future is that it always starts ____.
Answer________
6. I have reached the stage where happy hour is a ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. After 80, if you don't wake up aching in every joint, you are probably ____.
Answer________
8. Stroke a cat and you will have a permanent ____.
Answer________
9. Seat belts are not as confining as ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Water. 2. Winning. 3. Gift. 4. Car. 5. Tomorrow. 6. Nap. 7. Dead. 8. Job. 9. Wheelchairs.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
