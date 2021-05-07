Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WEDDING TALK
(e.g., An offer of marriage. Answer: Proposal.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A mutual promise to marry.
Answer________
2. The groom-to-be.
Answer________
3. The principal bridesmaid leading up to and during a wedding.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The person who holds the wedding rings until they are needed.
Answer________
5. A holiday taken by a newly married couple.
Answer________
6. Traditionally, the bride tosses this over her shoulder.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Something old, something new, something ______, something blue.
Answer________
8. What is the traditional color of the wedding dress in China?
Answer________
9. In the U.S., on what finger is the wedding ring worn?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Engagement. 2. Fiance. 3. Maid of honor. 4. Ring bearer. 5. Honeymoon. 6. Wedding bouquet. 7. Borrowed. 8. Red. 9. Fourth finger from the right on the left hand.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.