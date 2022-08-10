Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CLOTHING

(e.g., For what item would you use a Windsor knot? Answer: A tie.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What first name of a man can also mean to put on an item of clothing?

Answer________

2. What kind of suit are you wearing when you are naked?

Answer________

3. This is worn to protect your clothing while eating.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The name of what item of clothing can refer to a layer of paint?

Answer________

5. What are suspenders usually called in England?

Answer________

6. What is pret-a-porter clothing?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The name of this clothing part can also mean to arrest someone.

Answer________

8. A style of skirt that is fitted at the waist and gets wider as it goes down.

Answer________

9. This style of clothing is designed to be worn for everyday wear and exercising.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Don. 2. Birthday suit. 3. Bib. 4. Coat. 5. Braces. 6. Ready-to-wear clothing. 7. Collar. 8. A-line. 9. Athleisure.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

