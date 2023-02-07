Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: AMERICANA

(e.g., What was the "date which will live in infamy"? Answer: Dec. 7, 1941.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What is the name of the millionaire who rescued Little Orphan Annie?

Answer________

2. This five-letter Western greeting is short for "How do you do."

Answer________

3. In what type of buildings is the Dewey Decimal System used?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Provide the next two words: "Down by the old mill stream, where I first ..."

Answer________

5. What was the name of Daisy Mae's husband?

Answer________

6. At the Academy Award ceremony in 2022, Will Smith slapped this presenter and comedian.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Who was the first president to live in the White House?

Answer________

8. Provide the next five words: "If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to wear ..."

Answer________

9. This play turns on the isolation of a disabled girl named Laura Wingfield.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Daddy Warbucks. 2. Howdy. 3. Libraries. 4. Met you. 5. Li'l Abner. 6. Chris Rock. 7. John Adams. 8. Some flowers in your hair. 9. "The Glass Menagerie."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

