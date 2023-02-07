Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., What was the "date which will live in infamy"? Answer: Dec. 7, 1941.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the name of the millionaire who rescued Little Orphan Annie?
Answer________
2. This five-letter Western greeting is short for "How do you do."
Answer________
3. In what type of buildings is the Dewey Decimal System used?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Provide the next two words: "Down by the old mill stream, where I first ..."
Answer________
5. What was the name of Daisy Mae's husband?
Answer________
6. At the Academy Award ceremony in 2022, Will Smith slapped this presenter and comedian.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who was the first president to live in the White House?
Answer________
8. Provide the next five words: "If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to wear ..."
Answer________
9. This play turns on the isolation of a disabled girl named Laura Wingfield.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Daddy Warbucks. 2. Howdy. 3. Libraries. 4. Met you. 5. Li'l Abner. 6. Chris Rock. 7. John Adams. 8. Some flowers in your hair. 9. "The Glass Menagerie."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
