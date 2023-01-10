Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: REAL NAMES OF MALE CELEBRITIES
Identify the male celebrity from his real name. Initials and a clue are provided. (e.g., Alphonso d’Abruzzo: A.A., Hawkeye Pierce. Answer: Alan Alda.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Archibald Alexander Leach: C.G., “debonair” actor.
Answer________
2. Reginald Kenneth Dwight: E.J., “Candle in the Wind.”
Answer________
3. Michael Douglas: M.K., “Batman.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Jerome Silberman: G.W., Willy Wonka.
Answer________
5. Ehrich Weiss: H.H., escape artist.
Answer________
6. Frederick Austerlitz: F.A., dancer.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Allen Konigsberg: W.A., “Annie Hall.”
Answer________
8. Maurice Micklewhite: M.C., “Zulu” and “Alfie.”
Answer________
9. James Stewart: S.G., one-time husband of Jean Simmons.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cary Grant. 2. Elton John. 3. Michael Keaton. 4. Gene Wilder. 5. Harry Houdini. 6. Fred Astaire. 7. Woody Allen. 8. Michael Caine. 9. Stewart Granger.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
