Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “YOUNG” FILM AND TV TITLES
Provide the film or TV title containing the word “Young.” (e.g., A 1985 mystery adventure film about a famous detective as a youth. Answer: “Young Sherlock Holmes.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. TV soap opera often abbreviated as “Y&R.”
Answer________
2. Gene Wilder played the title role in this 1974 comedy horror film.
Answer________
3. Henry Fonda played the title role in this 1939 biographical film about a U.S. president.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A TV series about the adventures of archaeology professor Henry Walton Jones as a youth.
Answer________
5. This TV series starred Jude Law as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.
Answer________
6. A spin-off prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This 1988 film is a retelling of the adventures of Billy the Kid during the Lincoln County War.
Answer________
8. Emily Blunt portrays a British monarch in this 2009 film.
Answer________
9. This 1949 film is also known as “Mr. Joseph Young of Africa.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “The Young and the Restless.” 2. “Young Frankenstein.” 3. “Young Mr. Lincoln.” 4. “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” 5. “The Young Pope.” 6. “Young Sheldon.” 7. “Young Guns.” 8. “The Young Victoria.” 9. “Mighty Joe Young.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
