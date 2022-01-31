Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: QUOTATIONS FROM SHAKESPEARE
Provide the missing word, then name the play. (e.g., "Is this a ____ which I see before me?" Answer: Dagger, "Macbeth.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Romeo, Romeo! _____ art thou Romeo?"
Answer________
2. "Beware the Ides of ____."
Answer________
3. "To be, or not to be. That is the ____."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "All that glisters is not ____."
Answer________
5. "All the world's a ____."
Answer________
6. "Now is the winter of our _____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "If ____ be the food of love, play on."
Answer________
8. "How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless ____."
Answer________
9. "One who ____ not wisely but too well."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Wherefore, "Romeo and Juliet." 2. March, "Julius Caesar." 3. Question, "Hamlet." 4. Gold, "The Merchant of Venice." 5. Stage, "As You Like It." 6. Discontent, "Richard III." 7. Music, "Twelfth Night." 8. Child, "King Lear." 9. Loved, "Othello."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
