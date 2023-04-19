Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GEM WORDS
(e.g., The black variety of this four-letter gem is the rarest. Answer: Opal.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A gem name for Ireland.
Answer________
2. Something that is in poor condition but that is likely to become valuable: “____ in the rough.”
Answer________
3. In Chinese art, this gem had a significance comparable to gold and diamonds in the west.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Nickname for female rock star Janis Joplin.
Answer________
5. A ____ jubilee occurs after 65 years. Queen Elizabeth II marked hers in 2017.
Answer________
6. Kenny Rogers sang, “____, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This gem is a purple variety of quartz.
Answer________
8. It is an anagram for “monotones.”
Answer________
9. The title of a 1967 suspense novel by Leon Uris.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Emerald Isle. 2. Diamond. 3. Jade. 4. Pearl. 5. Sapphire. 6. Ruby. 7. Amethyst. 8. Moonstone. 9. Topaz.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
