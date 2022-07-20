Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ANIMAL EXPRESSIONS

Complete the sentence with an animal word. The meaning is in brackets. (e.g., The other candidates dropped like ____ when he entered the race: (gave up) Answer: Flies.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Hold your ____; I won’t take long: (wait)

Answer________

2. I always take a ____ after I get home from work: (a short sleep)

Answer________

3. He said he’d ask her for a date, but he _____ out: (was afraid to do so)

Answer________

4. They donated the ____ share of the money: (most of)

Answer________

5. She let the ____ out of the bag when she said that: (revealed a secret)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. They moved to a small rural town to get away from the ____ race: (competitive activity)

Answer________

7. Passing the entrance test was like shooting ____ in barrel: (very easy)

Answer________

8. It’s not going to happen. You are beating a dead ____: (wasting time on a lost cause)

Answer________

9. The applicant’s money problems were the ____ in the room: (unaddressed issue)

Answer________

10. I knew there was something ____ going on when he told that lie: (suspicious)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. The candidate’s failure to attend church on Sunday was a red ____: (a diversion)

Answer________

12. The family had a ____ of a time at Disneyland: (exciting experience)

Answer________

13. Norman had ____ in his pants about taking the driving test: (feeling anxious)

Answer________

14. The little girl cries ____ tears to get what she wants: (fake tears)

Answer________

15. Don’t have a ____. It’s such a tiny scratch: (get upset)

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Horses. 2. Catnap. 3. Chickened. 4. Lion’s. 5. Cat. 6. Rat. 7. Fish. 8. Horse. 9. Elephant. 10. Fishy. 11. Herring. 12. Whale. 13. Ants. 14. Crocodile. 15. Cow.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you