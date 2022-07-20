Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ANIMAL EXPRESSIONS
Complete the sentence with an animal word. The meaning is in brackets. (e.g., The other candidates dropped like ____ when he entered the race: (gave up) Answer: Flies.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Hold your ____; I won’t take long: (wait)
Answer________
2. I always take a ____ after I get home from work: (a short sleep)
Answer________
3. He said he’d ask her for a date, but he _____ out: (was afraid to do so)
Answer________
4. They donated the ____ share of the money: (most of)
Answer________
5. She let the ____ out of the bag when she said that: (revealed a secret)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. They moved to a small rural town to get away from the ____ race: (competitive activity)
Answer________
7. Passing the entrance test was like shooting ____ in barrel: (very easy)
Answer________
8. It’s not going to happen. You are beating a dead ____: (wasting time on a lost cause)
Answer________
9. The applicant’s money problems were the ____ in the room: (unaddressed issue)
Answer________
10. I knew there was something ____ going on when he told that lie: (suspicious)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The candidate’s failure to attend church on Sunday was a red ____: (a diversion)
Answer________
12. The family had a ____ of a time at Disneyland: (exciting experience)
Answer________
13. Norman had ____ in his pants about taking the driving test: (feeling anxious)
Answer________
14. The little girl cries ____ tears to get what she wants: (fake tears)
Answer________
15. Don’t have a ____. It’s such a tiny scratch: (get upset)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Horses. 2. Catnap. 3. Chickened. 4. Lion’s. 5. Cat. 6. Rat. 7. Fish. 8. Horse. 9. Elephant. 10. Fishy. 11. Herring. 12. Whale. 13. Ants. 14. Crocodile. 15. Cow.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
