Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS
(e.g., What sport has a red line, a blue line and a penalty box? Answer: Hockey.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What sport uses stones (rocks) and brooms?
Answer________
2. In what sport did Joe Namath and Joe Montana excel?
Answer________
3. What is the “National Pastime” in the U.S.?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the PGA?
Answer________
5. In this sport, players hit a shuttlecock across a net.
Answer________
6. What sport was invented in 1891 by a Canadian-born gym teacher?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is NASCAR?
Answer________
8. In tennis, what word indicates that one player needs one more point to win the game?
Answer________
9. What word means to kick a soccer ball between the legs of a defender?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Curling. 2. Football. 3. Baseball. 4. Professional Golfers’ Association. 5. Badminton. 6. Basketball. 7. National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing. 8. Advantage. 9. Nutmeg.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
