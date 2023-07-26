Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS SCOTS
(e.g., Queen who was beheaded. Answer: Mary, Queen of Scots.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The inventor of the telephone.
Answer________
2. He created Sherlock Holmes.
Answer________
3. Poet who wrote “Auld Lang Syne.”
Answer________
4. The first actor to play James Bond in film.
Answer________
5. The author of “Treasure Island.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Henry Morton Stanley located him in Africa.
Answer________
7. King of Scots who led Scotland during the First War of Scottish independence.
Answer________
8. The discoverer of penicillin.
Answer________
9. He demonstrated the first live working television system.
Answer________
10. Prime minister of the U.K. from 1997 to 2007.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Enlightenment philosopher who wrote “A Treatise of Human Nature.”
Answer________
12. Mel Gibson played him in the 1995 film “Braveheart.”
Answer________
13. Author of “The Wind in the Willows.”
Answer________
14. Author of “Ivanhoe” and “Rob Roy.”
Answer________
15. His improved steam engine helped to create the Industrial Revolution.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Alexander Graham Bell. 2. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. 3. Robert Burns. 4. Sean Connery. 5. Robert Louis Stevenson. 6. David Livingstone. 7. Robert the Bruce. 8. Alexander Fleming. 9. John Logie Baird. 10. Tony Blair. 11. David Hume. 12. Sir William Wallace. 13. Kenneth Grahame. 14. Sir Walter Scott. 15. James Watt.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
