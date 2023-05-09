Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STEEL
(e.g., What is the most common homophone of "steel"? Answer: Steal.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What metal is the main ingredient of steel?
Answer________
2. Who is "The Man of Steel"?
Answer________
3. What is meant by "steel yourself"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This city's NFL team is called the Steelers.
Answer________
5. Which U.S. First Lady was dubbed the "Steel Magnolia"?
Answer________
6. What kind of animal is called a "steelhead"?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The name of this one-time Soviet leader has been translated as "Man of Steel."
Answer________
8. This English inventor's steel-making process revolutionized the industry.
Answer________
9. Walter Becker and Donald Fagan were the core members of this rock band.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Iron. 2. Superman. 3. Make (oneself) ready for something difficult or unpleasant. 4. Pittsburgh. 5. Rosalynn Carter. 6. Fish (rainbow trout). 7. Stalin. 8. Henry Bessemer. 9. Steely Dan.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
