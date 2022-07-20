Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STUPID QUESTIONS & ANSWERS.
(e.g., Who is buried in Grant’s tomb? Ulysses S. Grant (and his wife).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What capital city was named after George Washington?
Answer________
2. The English call a flashlight a torch. What do they call a candle?
Answer________
3. What African country lies farthest south?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In what Italian city was Florence Nightingale born?
Answer________
5. The genius Leonardo da Vinci was born in or near this city.
Answer________
6. The British colony of British Guiana is now known by this name.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Racehorse Man o’ War only lost one race. He was upset by a colt named _____.
Answer________
8. This war that lasted seven years is considered to be the first global conflict in history.
Answer________
9. What fruit do we get from the breadfruit tree?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Washington, D.C. 2. A candle. 3. South Africa. 4. Florence. 5. Vinci, Italy. 6. Guyana. 7. Upset. 8. The Seven Years’ War. 9. Breadfruit.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
